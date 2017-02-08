Odor, Mazara not among Rangers in WBC

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Nomar Mazara were left off the Venezuela and Dominican Republic rosters for the World Baseball Classic and would play only if they are selected as an injury replacement. Even then there are no guarantees.
Seven other Rangers players are participating, including both catchers. Jonathan Lucroy will play for Team USA and Robinson Chirinos will be with Venezuela. Third baseman Adrian Beltre (Dominican Republic), Sam right-hander Dyson (United States), infielder Jurickson Profar (Netherlands) and left-handers Martin Perez (Venezuela) and Alex Claudio (Puerto Rico) will play next month in the tournament.
Profar is likely to play left field.
General manager Jon Daniels said that he’s fine with so many players leaving because they will return at the end of camp to help with chemistry and their absences will give opportunities for others to shine.
“Guys like Brett Nicholas and Jose Trevino with both Lucroy and Chirinos out of camp, what an opportunity,” Daniels said. “Now they’re going to be getting reps with [Cole] Hamels and [Yu] Darvish. Most of the guys who are going are in somewhat set roles. It’s more about veteran guys knowing how to get ready.”
