Rangers, Ross finalize one-year deal

The Texas Rangers have put the finishing touches on what they believe will be their starting rotation for most of the season.
Right-hander Tyson Ross passed his physical Friday to make his one-year deal with the Rangers official. He will be paid a base salary of $6 million with the potential to earn $3 million more via incentives after missing all but one start last season.
Ross was the San Diego Padres’ starter on Opening Day in 2016 but didn’t pitch again as he dealt with shoulder issues. He was finally diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and underwent surgery Oct. 13.
He might not be ready for the Rangers’ 2017 lid-lifter April 3, but he isn’t likely to miss too much time to open the season.
Multiple officials with the Rangers believe that Ross, who turns 30 on April 22, was the best option remaining on a thin free-agent market for starting pitchers. He went 23-26 with a 3.03 ERA in 2014 and 2015, and he pushed 200 innings in each season and topped 200 strikeouts in 2015.
Among his 10 wins in 2015 were two over the Rangers in which he tossed 13 2/3 scoreless innings.
