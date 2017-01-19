Andrus nearing full strength, targeting Rangers’ opener

Shortstop Elvis Andrus continues to recover from surgery for a sports hernia two months ago and expects to be completely healthy by the Texas Rangers’ 2017 season opener.
Andrus said on Thursday that he has been sprinting for nearly two weeks but could be limited at the start of spring training. His surgery will keep him from playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, but his goal and expectation is to be ready for Opening Day.
“I just want to be smart,” Andrus said. “Spring training is a week longer. I just want to be ready for the season.”
Andrus said he suffered the injury in his groin muscle in mid-May, and it limited him defensively and in stealing bases. Swinging a bat was not an issue, and Andrus finished with a team-best .302 average and the first .300 season of his career.
He considered going on the disabled list but opted to play through the issue in part because of what he learned in pain management from third baseman Adrian Beltre.
“I just played through it,” Andrus said. “When you have Adrian, who’s played through every pain, he teaches you and it makes it worse to sit down when something’s bothering you.”
