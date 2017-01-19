Rangers’ Choo OK with DH, just not every day

Shin-Soo Choo said Thursday that he and manager Jeff Banister have discussed using the right fielder at DH once a series in an effort to keep the oft-injured outfielder in the lineup and off the disabled list, where Choo landed four times in 2016.
Banister wants to rotate everyday players into the spot for a day off their feet.
“Whatever the team wants me to do to help the team, I’m going to do,” Choo said. “I don’t really think about full-time DH. I’ll take a couple days, maybe one time a series or two times a week.”
Choo has consulted with full-time DHs to ask them how to handle regular DH time. He has some concerns about how to stay engaged in the game while sitting on the bench when the Rangers aren’t batting.
His top concern, though, is that he feels he can still be a serviceable right fielder.
“I have a lot of confidence in myself,” Choo said.
Choo said that all of his 2016 maladies, starting with his right calf and including a back strain and broken left forearm, are 100 percent. He is working out differently this off-season, with more body-weight exercises and stretching.
