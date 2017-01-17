Early Texas Rangers executive Dan O’Brien has died

Former Texas Rangers general manager Dan O’Brien has died.
O’Brien, 87, who was the Rangers’ GM from 1973 to 1979, began his career in baseball in 1955. He was hired as vice president during the ’73 season before being promoted to GM later that season. He shared GM duties with Eddie Robinson in 1977 and ’78.
He died Monday at Dallas Regional Medical Center, according to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.
Former Star-Telegram columnist Jim Reeves began covering the Rangers full time as a beat writer in 1976.
“For a young guy like I was, he was especially perfect because he was a teacher,” Reeves said. “He was happy to help out and kind of show you the ropes and he did that for me.”
O’Brien became the Seattle Mariners’ president in 1979 and later added GM to his role from 1981 to1983. He also worked in the front offices of the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels.
