December 13, 2016 5:08 PM

Rangers Rule 5 selection Mike Hauschild excited for opportunity

By Stefan Stevenson

DALLAS

Right-hander Mike Hauschild wasn’t expecting to get a call during the Major League Rule 5 draft last week.

The Texas Rangers newest pitcher even spoke with his agent a week before who assured him he’d most likely remain with the Astros.

But the Rangers liked his makeup and selected the 26-year-old.

Yeah, it definitely did [come as a surprise],” Hauschild said Tuesday at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas during the club’s visit with patients. “It’s usually the young guys who throw 100 [mph] but I’m every excited about it.”

The Rangers have had success in the Rule 5 before. In 2015, they snagged Delino DeShields, who played High A and Double A ball with Hauschild.

Hauschild, who was taken in the 33rd round by the Astros in the 2012 draft, pitched in the Dominican Winter league and will start throwing again in a couple weeks. He was 9-10 with a 3.22 ERA in 24 starts and  139 2/3 innings for Triple A Fresno in 2016. He’ll have a shot at earning a major league starting spot in spring training.

“I’m pretty humbled by the opportunity and looking to go out there and grab every bit of it I can,” he said.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

