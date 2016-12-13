Rangers Rule 5 selection Mike Hauschild excited for opportunity

Right-hander Mike Hauschild wasn’t expecting to get a call during the Major League Rule 5 draft last week.
The Texas Rangers newest pitcher even spoke with his agent a week before who assured him he’d most likely remain with the Astros.
But the Rangers liked his makeup and selected the 26-year-old.
Yeah, it definitely did [come as a surprise],” Hauschild said Tuesday at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas during the club’s visit with patients. “It’s usually the young guys who throw 100 [mph] but I’m every excited about it.”
The Rangers have had success in the Rule 5 before. In 2015, they snagged Delino DeShields, who played High A and Double A ball with Hauschild.
Hauschild, who was taken in the 33rd round by the Astros in the 2012 draft, pitched in the Dominican Winter league and will start throwing again in a couple weeks. He was 9-10 with a 3.22 ERA in 24 starts and 139 2/3 innings for Triple A Fresno in 2016. He’ll have a shot at earning a major league starting spot in spring training.
“I’m pretty humbled by the opportunity and looking to go out there and grab every bit of it I can,” he said.
