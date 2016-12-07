Boras: Gomez passed on multi-year offers to stay with Rangers

Agent Scott Boras said that client Carlos Gomez agreed to a one-year, $11.5 million contract late Tuesday with the Texas Rangers because he wanted to stay in the environment that woke up his struggling bat late last season.
The clubhouse chemistry and the chance to win also fueled the decision for Gomez, who Boras said turned down multi-year contract offers to return. Boras said that Gomez will be the Rangers’ center fielder.
“Carlos went to Texas and really found himself as a hitter,” Boras said. “He had a .907 OPS. He really found something with the hitting coach and the staff that allowed him for the first time in his career to be selective at the plate. He felt he wanted to continue in with that group. He actually turned down multi-year offers to bet on himself for that reason.”
Gomez was signed Aug. 20 after being released by the Houston Astros following a dismal start to his season, but batted .284 with eight homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games with the Rangers. The Rangers’ pursuit of Gomez, who turned 31 on Sunday, was steady from the beginning of the off-season, Boras said.
“J.D. was very clear from the onset they wanted Carlos back,” Boras said. “We have had communication since the season ended to pursue that. That was something in our mind and Carlos’ mind and their minds to have constructive dialogue.”
Jeff Wilson
