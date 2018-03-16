Former Astros minor leaguer's ex-girlfriend speaks out about assault video

Fabiana Perez, the now ex-girlfriend of former Corpus Christi Hooks player Danry Vasquez, spoke Thursday to Univision about the recently released video that showed the baseball player assaulting her.

The footage was captured by security cameras in a stairwell at Whataburger Field. The Corpus Christi Hooks soon cut ties with Vasquez, and when the video was released this week, the minor league baseball time he played for in Pennsylvania cut him from the team.

Perez said she regrets not pressing charges against Vasquez. She said the two ended their six-year relationship a few months after the attack happened, and that Vasquez is now married to another woman.

Read the full report from Star-Telegram media partner WFAA here.