Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after winning Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez a few moments later.
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after winning Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez a few moments later. David J. Phillip AP
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after winning Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez a few moments later. David J. Phillip AP

Baseball

Carlos Correa caps World Series with live, post-game proposal to girlfriend

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

November 02, 2017 12:05 AM

How do you cap a World Series championship? If you’re Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, you propose to your girlfriend during a post-game interview live on national television.

That’s what Correa, , did after the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first ever world Series Wednesday night.

Correa, who was being interviewed by Ken Rosenthal, cut it short before pulling a ring from his back pocket and turning to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, who was standing in the front row in the stands.

“It’s one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and right now I’m about to take another big step in my life,” Correa said as he turned to Rodriguez. “You make me the happiest man in the world, will you marry me?”

Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA winner, burst into tears and exclaimed “Oh my God!”

Correa got her to confirm she said yes before they embraced.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros

    This 94-year-old Astros fan received two World Series tickets from another fan for Friday's game in Houston.

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros 0:17

94-year-old fan cheers on the Houston Astros
Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder
Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018 7:16

Daniels recaps 2017 Rangers season, looks ahead to 2018

View More Video