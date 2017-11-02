Carlos Correa caps World Series with live, post-game proposal to girlfriend

How do you cap a World Series championship? If you’re Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, you propose to your girlfriend during a post-game interview live on national television.
That’s what Correa, , did after the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win their first ever world Series Wednesday night.
1 night, 2 rings. Carlos Correa proposes!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2017
Congrats to the Correa's! #WorldSeries https://t.co/SgRGw0NVGZ
Correa, who was being interviewed by Ken Rosenthal, cut it short before pulling a ring from his back pocket and turning to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, who was standing in the front row in the stands.
“It’s one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and right now I’m about to take another big step in my life,” Correa said as he turned to Rodriguez. “You make me the happiest man in the world, will you marry me?”
Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA winner, burst into tears and exclaimed “Oh my God!”
Correa got her to confirm she said yes before they embraced.
When Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, @DaniellaRdz1! pic.twitter.com/yZ4r0nWKMP— Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) November 2, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments