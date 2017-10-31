Astros fans lean right, drive trucks, Dodgers fans lean left, drive hybrids

If you’re a Houston Astros fan you’re probably married, Republican and drive a truck. Dodgers fans are more likely to be Democrats, drive Hybrids and belong to a gym.
Welcome to Fun with Stereotypes, courtesy of Nielsen Scarborough research of the two fan bases in the World Series.
The Astros try to clinch their first ever championship with a win in Game 6 at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium.
Here are some more nuggets from the research analyzing the Astros and Dodgers local market fans:
▪ 59% Of Astros fans are married compared to 50% of Dodgers fans
▪ 38% Of Dodgers fans are affiliated with the Democratic political party compared to 23% of Astros fans
▪ 29% Of Astros fans are affiliated with the Republican political party compared to 23% of Dodgers fans
▪ 29% Of Astros fans own a pick up truck compared to 14% of Dodgers fans
▪ 8% Of Dodgers fans own or lease a hybrid car compared to 3% of Astros fans
▪ 15% Of Astros fans follow a weight loss program compared to 7% of Dodgers fans
▪ 28% Of Dodgers fans belong to a gym or health club compared to 19% of Astros fans
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments