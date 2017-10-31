Astros fans lean right, drive trucks, Dodgers fans lean left, drive hybrids

More Videos 2:06 Did someone say polka? Let's all cheer Altuve Pause 1:35 Reading with Barbers a cut above for students 0:12 What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25 0:45 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins 1:50 How to choose a plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:58 Panthers can almost taste the District 8-5A crown 0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 25 8:03 In The Sack opens in Fort Worth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The once-dominant Dodgers bullpen gave up six runs in its final four innings, costing Los Angeles in a 7-6 loss in 11 innings to the Houston Astros that evened the World Series at 1-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Los Angeles hadn't lost in 98 games this season when it led after the eighth inning. On Wednesday night, it just couldn't stop baseball's highest-scoring team from the regular season.

