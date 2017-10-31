More Videos

    The once-dominant Dodgers bullpen gave up six runs in its final four innings, costing Los Angeles in a 7-6 loss in 11 innings to the Houston Astros that evened the World Series at 1-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Los Angeles hadn't lost in 98 games this season when it led after the eighth inning. On Wednesday night, it just couldn't stop baseball's highest-scoring team from the regular season.

Baseball

Astros fans lean right, drive trucks, Dodgers fans lean left, drive hybrids

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 31, 2017 1:50 PM

If you’re a Houston Astros fan you’re probably married, Republican and drive a truck. Dodgers fans are more likely to be Democrats, drive Hybrids and belong to a gym.

Welcome to Fun with Stereotypes, courtesy of Nielsen Scarborough research of the two fan bases in the World Series.

The Astros try to clinch their first ever championship with a win in Game 6 at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium.

Here are some more nuggets from the research analyzing the Astros and Dodgers local market fans:

▪ 59% Of Astros fans are married compared to 50% of Dodgers fans

▪ 38% Of Dodgers fans are affiliated with the Democratic political party compared to 23% of Astros fans

▪ 29% Of Astros fans are affiliated with the Republican political party compared to 23% of Dodgers fans

▪ 29% Of Astros fans own a pick up truck compared to 14% of Dodgers fans

▪ 8% Of Dodgers fans own or lease a hybrid car compared to 3% of Astros fans

▪ 15% Of Astros fans follow a weight loss program compared to 7% of Dodgers fans

▪ 28% Of Dodgers fans belong to a gym or health club compared to 19% of Astros fans

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

