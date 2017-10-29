Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, who was the first and only MLB player to take a knee during the anthem in September, was arrested Saturday night in Scottsdale, Ariz., for pointing a gun at a food delivery driver.
Baseball player who knelt during anthem arrested for pointing gun

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 1:59 PM

First you take a knee, then you pull a gun. That’s the situation Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell finds himself in.

Maxwell was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly pointing a gun at a food delivery woman at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

TMZ first reported that incident, which includes an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and disorderly conduct.

Last week Maxwell told TMZ that he was denied service at an Alabama restaurant.

“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for,’” Maxwell told TMZ.

Maxwell became the first player in the majors to take a knee during the national anthem before a game when the Rangers were in Oakland on September. He continued to do it when the A’s visited Arlington for the final four games of the season.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

