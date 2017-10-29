Baseball player who knelt during anthem arrested for pointing gun

First you take a knee, then you pull a gun. That’s the situation Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell finds himself in.
Maxwell was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly pointing a gun at a food delivery woman at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.
TMZ first reported that incident, which includes an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and disorderly conduct.
MLB's Bruce Maxwell Arrested For Aggravated Assault, Allegedly Pointed Gun At Woman https://t.co/oCbDHVYurO— TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2017
Last week Maxwell told TMZ that he was denied service at an Alabama restaurant.
“He was like, ‘You’re the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for,’” Maxwell told TMZ.
Maxwell became the first player in the majors to take a knee during the national anthem before a game when the Rangers were in Oakland on September. He continued to do it when the A’s visited Arlington for the final four games of the season.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments