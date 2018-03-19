What are Tony Romo's chances this week as he makes PGA Tour debut?

Forget about winning his PGA Tour debut. Tony Romo isn’t getting much love to even make the cut.
Oddsmaker BetDSI Sportsbook has Romo at 15-to-1 odds of making the cut at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship this week. The over/under of how many players Romo finishes better than in the 132-man field is 2.5 (excluding ties).
By comparison, NBA star Stephen Curry had 9-to-1 odds to make the cut at last year’s Ellie Mae Classic, a Web.com Tour event. Curry finished that event 11 strokes off the cut line, but ahead of three fellow players.
Romo would like to finish better than that, although history suggests it won't happen. Former Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien got an exemption into the 1992 Kemper Open and had an embarrassing tournament, posting a 29-over par and missing the cut by 28 shots.
Romo does not want to follow in those footsteps. A solid showing could lead to more opportunities.
If Romo holds his own, it could lead to other tournaments such as the AT&T Byron Nelson at least discussing him as a sponsor's exemption candidate.
Romo is listed as a +0.3 handicap and has tried multiple times to qualify for the U.S. Open. He reached U.S. Open qualifying sectionals in 2010.
Romo, 37, didn’t have the most inspiring outing in his last known golf event. He withdrew from an event on the Northern Texas Players Tour last month after shooting an 81, a round that included carding a 10 on a par-5.
Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS Sports broadcaster, hopes to fare better in his PGA Tour debut.
The field includes some well-known golfers such as multiple major winners in John Daly, Angel Cabrera and Retief Goosen. U.S. Ryder Cup captain and 2003 U.S. Open champ Jim Furyk is also in the field, as is former Ryder Cup captain and 1997 PGA Championship winner Davis Love III.
Those are names from the past, of course, as today’s top players will be competing in the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.
The highest-ranked player competing in the Dominican Republic is Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, ranked 76th in the world.
Notable area players competing are J.J. Henry, Rory Sabbatini, Hunter Mahan, Steven Bowditch and Greg Chalmers.
The tournament gets underway Thursday and will be broadcast on the Golf Channel 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Coverage of Saturday’s play will air from 1-4 p.m. and Sunday’s final round from 2:30-5 p.m. on Golf Channel.
