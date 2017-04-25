Masters champ Sergio Garcia to defend title at AT&T Byron Nelson

Masters champion Sergio Garcia will return to defend his AT&T Byron Nelson title next month, tournament chairman Tim Costello said at the annual media tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

Garcia, 37, had been expected to return and he adds another signature golfer to a field that includes the top-ranked golfer in the world, Dustin Johnson, and hometown hero Jordan Spieth.

Other notable players committed are Keegan Bradley, Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker and Jimmy Walker.

The Byron Nelson tournament is May 17-21.

“It’s a great field,” Costello said. “We still have time for some more real good players [to commit].”

The tournament will have a nice local touch, too, in its last year at TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas. The tournament handed one of its six exemptions to Paul Earnest, the Four Season’s PGA Director of Golf.

Earnest, who played in college at the University of Texas, has been at the resort since 1998.

“Certainly, the best honor I’ve ever been given in my life,” Earnest said. “It’s going to be an ‘enjoy-the-moment.’ Going to have my son on the bag – really look forward to that.”

Earnest said his goal is to make the cut, adding: “There is no one in the field who has thought about the first shot at the Byron Nelson more than I have.”

Qualifying dates

For those interested in getting in the Nelson field themselves, the tournament will conduct pre-qualifying on May 10 at Gentle Creek Country Club in Prosper with the overflow site being Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound.

The deadline to register is at 5 p.m. on May 5.

The pre-qualifying is available for professionals, competitive amateurs and junior golfers with advanced tournament experience. The format will be stroke play over 18 holes with the low 40 scores and ties advancing to the open qualifying competition on May 15 at Gentle Creek.

The open qualifying format is stroke play over 18 holes with the low four earning spots in the field. Online registration is available at www.ntpga.com.