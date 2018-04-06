Colleyville Heritage senior honored by NFL Hall of Famer and U.S. Army

It’s not every day you get to meet a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The odds are even slimmer that one of these legends would hand you a prestigious award.

But the U.S. Army and NFL Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow made a trip to Colleyville Heritage High School on Friday to recognize senior Dylan Francis as an Award For Excellence finalist.

“I was thrilled,” Francis said. “Someone in the Hall of Fame, it was awesome. He was out here doing stuff for high school kids and people in the community. It’s great that he’s giving back.”

Francis is one of 25 finalists around the country. He’ll join the others in Canton, Ohio during NFL’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement week in August. The winner will be announced on Aug. 4 and receive a $2,500 scholarship.

“You have thousands of kids being nominated around the country and something about your nomination stands out, which makes you one of the 25 finalists,” said Winslow, who played nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers. “When you read his resume, you realize there’s something special about him. He’s a very heartwarming and humble young man.”

Aside from football, Francis was also a regional finalist in wrestling, and the 2017 district champion in discus.

“The example he’s provided for his classmates and teammates over the last four years — and to have Kellen Winslow and the U.S. Army — what a great celebration,” Heritage football coach Joe Willis said.

Francis holds a 4.32 grade-point average and plans to attend Texas Tech to become a physical therapist.