USC, Notre Dame or Stanford to land elite wideout on live TV Saturday

Amon-Ra St. Brown, the No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the country and No. 1 unsigned offensive player at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, said Thursday three teams remain his favorites.

“It’s still SC (Southern Cal), Notre Dame and Stanford, my top three,” he said following the West team practice at Blossom Athletic Center.

St. Brown will announce his future college team live during Saturday’s game at the Alamodome.

Others expected to reveal their college choices are LB JJ Peterson (Colquitt County High School, Moltrie, Ga.), CB Brendan Radley-Hiles (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.), WR Rondale Moore (Trinity High School, Louisville, Ky.), and OG Chris Murray (Mater Dei High School, Santa Ana, Calif.).

“I’ve kind of had it in my mind for the last week or so,” St. Brown said. “I told my parents what I liked. I haven’t told the coaches yet. I might not tell them, maybe the day before.”

Saturday will be “three hats and I’ll pick one,” he added.

Rated a five-star player by recruiting website 247sports.com, St. Brown has made official visits to Notre Dame and Michigan.

“I haven’t really set up any other official visits,” he added. “Maybe [I will]. I’m not sure yet.”

St. Brown is one of four Army Bowl players from Mater Dei, and all are on the West team. West quarterback J.T. Daniels, also from Mater Dei, signed with USC last month.

“It’s cool to have J.T. from my class if I do end up going to USC,” St. Brown said.

Heavily-recruited wideouts are downright commonplace in the St. Brown family. Eldest brother Equanimeous St. Brown just finished his junior year at Notre Dame, and Osiris St. Brown signed with Stanford last February.

Amon-Ra (pronounced: ahh-mahn-RAH) said his brothers have not attempted to influence his decision.

“No, not at all,” Amon-Ra said. “They’re letting me do what I want. They’re going to respect my decision because they know I’m going to do is what’s best for me.”

St. Brown also said signing early was not a consideration. “No, never,” he added.

Instead, he preferred to take some time, hear every recruiter’s sales pitch, then be up front in response.

“As a recruit, people that tell you it’s stressful make it stressful because they lead other schools on,” he said. “They tell you ‘Go Dogs, Go this’ and then that makes the coaches think they want to go there.

“I’m not like that. I never misled any coaches. The coaches know if I like their school or not because I’ll show them interest or I’ll tell them that I’m not interested. The guys that say it’s stressful make it stressful on them.”

TCU fan spotted

Jasiel Favors sported a purple TCU stocking cap and blanket while observing Army Bowl practice from his motorized wheelchair.

The senior from Round Rock Stony Point suffered a spinal cord injury in a junior varsity football game in 2015 that left him paralyzed.

“Yes, they’re my team,” Favors said of the Horned Frogs. “I’ve got to support them.”

Many players greeted Favors and posed for photographs.

“I want to get in broadcasting,” he said. “Interviewing people, just talking about sports.”