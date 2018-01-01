U.S. Army Bowl: Players remain wary of turnover on college staffs

Richland linebacker DaShaun White is among the 30 players at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl that passed on the Dec. 20-22 early signing period.
He’s still committed to Texas A&M, but he’s also waiting to see who new Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher hires as defensive coordinator.
“Still waiting on that defensive coordinator job,” White, a member of the West team, said after Monday’s practice. “I’m excited to see who it is because the way coach Fisher talks about him, he speaks very highly of him.”
White said he recently texted Aggies defensive line coach Terry Price about the situation.
“They did say they were hoping within these next few days — after New Year’s,” White said.
Last month’s early signing period — the first time the NCAA had allowed high school football recruits to sign ahead of the traditional National Signing Day in early February — made White even more curious about the A&M situation.
“I know for the first little while I was looking [on social media] like crazy, but I kind of chilled out on it now because there was so many names floating around,” White said. “It was hard to keep up with it. Now I’m kind of backed up from it and seeing who it is.”
Feb. 7 is the start of the next signing period for football players.
“I’m sure that once they announce it I’ll have about 400 people here tell me who it is,” White said.
Elite nicknames
Coaches for the West team have split the defense into Ranger and Airborne units.
White is a member of the Airborne defense, and any non-Airborne soldier will always question why GI’s would jump out of a perfectly good airplane.
“So I guess we’re the crazy ones,” White said. “We kind of took it and ran with it.”
Much to consider
Houston Cypress Springs defensive back Leon O’Neal is not leaning toward any particular school, literally.
“I have no lean completely with a school yet,” said O’Neal, also on the West team. “I’m still trying to find out what’s developing with [Texas] A&M. Clemson, I’m waiting to see what happens with the safety, Van Smith.
The Clemson junior is considered an NFL prospect.
O’Neal is also considering Georgia, “A top recruiting class,” he added. “Oklahoma, that’s a bright spot and a big opportunity.”
O’Neal had been an Aggies commit, and Houston Cypress Ranch offensive lineman Colten Blanton — who signed early with A&M — was trying to get O’Neal back to College Station.
“Oh yeah, we’ve been on him all week, me and DaShaun,” Blanton said.
Added O’Neal: “It feels weird him trying to pitch me after we were just locked in. I did commit to A&M at first, but de-committed. It’s more about Jimbo you know, evaluating me and seeing the players they pick up.”
