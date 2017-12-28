2017 Fort Worth area All Star high school football team

The games are done, but the high school football post-season honors continue to recognize stellar performances from the 2017 season.
All-state teams were announced last week, now it’s the Star-Telegram’s turn to brag about its All-Star Team.
The Star-Telegram high school sports staff consulted with area coaches in compiling these all-stars. Players were evaluated only on regular-season performances.
In all, 23 schools are represented on the two teams. This group of all-star includes nine who also earned first-team all-state recognition.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
OL Matt Leehan, Southlake Carroll, Sr. — 95 percent grade, 100 knockdowns, 0 sacks allowed
OL Truett Knox, Aledo, Sr. — 95 percent grade, 0 sacks allowed, 27 pancake blocks, 54 knockdowns
OL Pila Siale, Euless Trinity, Sr. — 93 percent grade, 52 knockdowns, 0 sacks allowed
OL Jaylin Hendrix, Everman, Sr. — District 9-5A MVP. Led offense that averaged 35 points per game, 7 yards per play
OL Jacob Holland, Arlington Martin, Sr. — 77 pancake blocks
QB Alan Bowman, Grapevine, Sr. — 200-294-10 for 3,052 yards, 30 TDs
RB Titus Swen, Haslet Eaton, Jr. — 226-1514 yards, 20 TDs; 20 receptions, 379 yards, 5 TDs
RB Anthony Watkins, FW South Hills, Jr. — 157-1501 yards, 23 TDs
RB T.J. McDaniel, Southlake Carroll, Jr. — 183-1,332 yards, 16 TDs
REC Stefan Cobbs, Keller Fossil Ridge, Sr. — 62 receptions, 1,276 yards, 24 TDs
REC K’von Ahmad, Colleyvile Heritage, Sr. — 82-1,282 yards, 11 TDs
REC Jaylon Robinson, All Saints, Sr. — 55-931 yards, 15 TDs
K Devin Brock, Keller Central, Jr. — 10 of 11 FGs (long of 41), 19 of 20 PATs, 11 touchbacks
DEFENSE
DL Arnold Saidov, Keller Fossil Ridge, Sr. — 67 tackles, 13 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 4 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries
DL Matt Quenichet, Richland, Sr. — 120 tackles, 16 TFL, 8 sacks, 4 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 pass break ups, 5 blocked punts
DL Harris Goode, FW Paschal, Sr. — 70 tackles, 4 sacks, 17 TFL, 3 FF
DL James Williams, Aledo, Sr. — 77 tackles, 8 sacks, 13 TFL, 2 FR, 3 FF
LB Richard Silva, Keller Central, Soph. — 138 tackles, 7 TFL, 13 sacks, 2 FF
LB Larry Nixon III, Richland, Sr. — 125 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 FF, 8 PBUs, 2 INTs
LB Dashaun White, Richland, Sr. — 140 tackles, 18 TFL, 15 PBU, 6 sacks, 4 FF
LB Malik Hubbard, Saginaw Boswell, Sr. — 144 tackles, 15 sacks, 1 FR
DB Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy, Jr. — 88 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 FR, 9 TFL, 9 PBU, 4 FF
DB Trejon Hugue, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Sr. — 78 solo tackles, 38 asissts, 3 INTs, 2 blocked FGs
DB RJ Mickens, Southlake Carroll, Soph. — 56 solo tackles, 26 assists, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 10 PBU, 4 FF, 2 FR,
DB Breshun Berry, Saginaw Boswell, Sr. — 28 tackles, 6 INT, 3 returned for TD;
P Alec Brinton, Keller, Sr. — 41.2 yard average on 33 punts, long of 69, 10 inside the 20
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
OL Clayton Franks, Mansfield Legacy, Sr. — 92 percent grade, 44 pancakes blocks, 0 sacks allowed
OL Tyler Smith, North Crowley, Jr. — 24 pancakes, 0 sacks allowed
OL Alex Ederson, Keller Fossil Ridge, Sr. — 94.5 percent grade, 6 pancakes, 22 knockdowns, 0 sacks allowed
OL Limber Alvarado, Colleyville Heritage Sr. — 60 pancakes, 0 sacks allowed
OL Jackson Kimble, Southlake Carroll, Sr. — 91 percent grade, 61 knockdowns, 2 sacks allowed
QB Cobe Craft, Fossil Ridge, Sr. — 143-229-5 2,488 yards, 35 TDs; 78-485 rushing, 5 TDs
RB Grant Johnson, Mansfield Legacy, Sr. — 188-1,394 yards, 14 TDs
RB Jaden Knowles, Kennedale, Sr. — 99-1,287 yards, 23 TDs
RB DJ Kirven, Kennedale, Jr. — 111-1,302 yards, 23 TDs
WR Quentin Lee, Justin Northwest, Jr. — 76-1,089 yards, 14 TDs
WR Kameron Brown, Colleyville Heritage, Jr. — 68-962 yards, 16 TDs
WR Julian Ortega-Jones, North Crowley, Sr. — 55-890 yards, 18 TDs
K Neal Koskay, Southlake Carroll, Jr. — 7 of 10 FGs, 44 of 47 PATs
DEFENSE
DL Taurean Carter, Mansfield Legacy, Jr. — 56 tackles, 6 sacks, 13 TFL, 6 PBU
DL Luke Brockermeyer, All Saints, Sr. — 50 solo tackles, 23 assists, 12 sacks, 18 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FR, 1 PBU
DL Colt Ellison, Aledo, Jr. — 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 14 TFL, 1 INT, 2 FR, 2 FF
DL Jacob Nichter, Keller, Sr. — 79 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU
LB Jacob Felczak, Keller Central, Sr. — 111 tackles, 9 TFL, 8 sacks, 23 QB pressures, 2 FF, 1 PBU
LB Chris Skinner, Haltom, Sr. — 128 tackles, 11 TFL, 6 sacks, 8 QB pressures, 1 FF, 1 FR
LB Michael Parrish, Southlake Carroll, Jr. — 36 solo tackles, 24 assists, 12 TFL, 5 sacks, 6 PBU, 4 FF, 1 FR, 8 QB pressures
LB Jacob Doddridge, Southlake Carroll, Sr. — 25 solo tackles, 16 assists, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 FF, 22 QB pressures
DB Isaiah Ganaway, Keller Central, Sr. — 112 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 INTs, 3 PBU, 3 blocked FG, 1 FF, 1 FR
DB Ty DeArman, Arlington Bowie, Jr. — 73 tackles, 3 INT, 2 sacks, 4 FF
DB RJ Mickens, Southlake Carroll, Soph. — 56 solo tackles, 26 assists, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 10 PBU, 4 FF, 2 FR
DB Mayfield Hayes, Kennedale, Sr. — 40 tackles, 12 TFL, 1FF, 2 FR-2TDs, 3 blocked kicks, 2 PBU
P Dutch Patterson, Saginaw Boswell, Sr. — 36.6 avg. on 33 punts, long of 50 yards
