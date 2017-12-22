From 2016, Denton Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) in action against Colleyville Heritage linebackers Paul Mpunga (11), Sage Hebb (19) and Bryce Boyd (5)
High School Football

Denton Ryan QB named Texas player of the year by Associated Press

By Schuyler Dixon

AP

December 22, 2017 02:58 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 03:39 PM

DALLAS

Denton Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter with more than 10,000 career yards passing, has been named the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors high school player of the year.

Sanders was named Friday in voting by a panel of eight sports writers and editors who cover Texas high school football. He is the ninth quarterback in the award’s 11-year history and second from his school. Ryan’s Scotty Young was the 2009 winner.

Sanders threw for 10,329 yards and had a 46-6 record. He overcame torn ligaments in each of his knees, the first as a freshman and the second in the playoffs last year.

Ryan reached the UIL Class 5A semifinals the past two years, losing to Dallas Highland Park both times. Sanders’ second knee injury was against Highland Park a year ago.

The player of the year ballot includes the 10 offensive and defensive players of the year from all five classifications of the AP’s five all-state teams.

Texas APSE players of the year

2017: Spencer Sanders, QB, Denton Ryan

2016: Charlie Brewer, QB, Lake Travis

2015: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Austin Westlake

2014: Kyler Murray, QB, Allen

2013: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Whitehouse

2012: Kenny Hill, QB, Southlake Carroll

2011: Johnathan Gray, RB, Aledo

2010: Johnny Manziel, QB, Kerrville Tivy

2009: Scotty Young, QB, Denton Ryan

2008: Garrett Gilbert, QB, Lake Travis

2007: Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Rosenberg Lamar

