Denton Ryan QB named Texas player of the year by Associated Press

Denton Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders, a four-year starter with more than 10,000 career yards passing, has been named the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors high school player of the year.
Sanders was named Friday in voting by a panel of eight sports writers and editors who cover Texas high school football. He is the ninth quarterback in the award’s 11-year history and second from his school. Ryan’s Scotty Young was the 2009 winner.
Sanders threw for 10,329 yards and had a 46-6 record. He overcame torn ligaments in each of his knees, the first as a freshman and the second in the playoffs last year.
Ryan reached the UIL Class 5A semifinals the past two years, losing to Dallas Highland Park both times. Sanders’ second knee injury was against Highland Park a year ago.
The player of the year ballot includes the 10 offensive and defensive players of the year from all five classifications of the AP’s five all-state teams.
Texas APSE players of the year
2017: Spencer Sanders, QB, Denton Ryan
2016: Charlie Brewer, QB, Lake Travis
2015: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Austin Westlake
2014: Kyler Murray, QB, Allen
2013: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Whitehouse
2012: Kenny Hill, QB, Southlake Carroll
2011: Johnathan Gray, RB, Aledo
2010: Johnny Manziel, QB, Kerrville Tivy
2009: Scotty Young, QB, Denton Ryan
2008: Garrett Gilbert, QB, Lake Travis
2007: Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Rosenberg Lamar
