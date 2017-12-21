Muenster quarterback Parker McGrew stiff-arms Trenton Soto, of Tenaha, as Muenster wins over Tenaha 27-20 for the Conference 2A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium, Thursday December 21, 2017.
Muenster quarterback Parker McGrew stiff-arms Trenton Soto, of Tenaha, as Muenster wins over Tenaha 27-20 for the Conference 2A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium, Thursday December 21, 2017. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Muenster savors first football state title with close decision against Tenaha

By Ryan Cox

rcox@star-telegram.com

December 21, 2017 04:01 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:06 PM

ARLINGTON

Parker McGrew accounted for a game-high 283 yards and three touchdowns to lead Muenster to an undefeated season and claim the UIL Class 2A Division II state championship with a 27-20 victory over Tenaha on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams entered with 15-0 records and were the top two teams in points scored and allowed in Class 2A. The 9,137 spectators saw a game with two ties and five lead changes, but McGrew’s 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the game-winner to give the Hornets their first state title.

McGrew, the game’s Offensive MVP, threw 193 yards and two scores and ran for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Muenster led 10-7 at halftime, but Tenaha took its only lead of the game at 13-10 on a 60-yard pass from C.J. Horn to Trai Gardner to open the third quarter. Gardner had 162 yards and all three of the Tigers’ scores on just eight touches.

The Hornets scored the next 10 points as part of a 17-point third quarter that proved to be the difference.

Muenster’s Danny Luttmer, the Defensive MVP, had seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, but the sophomore’s biggest play was an interception that led to the Hornets taking a 10-point lead.

