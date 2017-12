Saturday’s statewide UIL and TAPPS high school football scores, schedules

More Videos 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Pause 1:48 Legacy uses defense, big plays to make school history 0:31 RAW: R.J. Mickens brings Southlake Carroll within 21-14 of Waco Midway 0:11 Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit 1:23 Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:31 Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity 0:37 RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY. 1:20 Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:41 Aledo and Richland get ready to rumble in the state quarterfinals 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Aledo defense smothers Richland Richland scored on its opening possession but was shut out the rest of the way by Aledo’s defense, which forced four turnovers in a 43-7 victory. Richland scored on its opening possession but was shut out the rest of the way by Aledo’s defense, which forced four turnovers in a 43-7 victory. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

