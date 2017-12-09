Aledo makes the adjustments to win against Richland

More Videos 1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered Pause 1:48 Legacy uses defense, big plays to make school history 0:11 Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit 1:23 Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:31 Brock Sturges shines in Allen's win over Euless Trinity 0:37 RAW: Kennedale’s Larry Brooks takes a punt return ALL. THE. WAY. 1:20 Highland Park takes down Mansfield Lake Ridge 1:32 Kennedale barely needs an offense in its state quarterfinal win 0:31 RAW: This Allen touchdown pass is out of the Brett Favre playbook 1:46 Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Aledo's Colt Ellison dishes out thunder with this hit Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half. Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

