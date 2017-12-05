‘Your brothers are in there, hurting. Everybody was crying’

More Videos 1:34 In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? Pause 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 2:29 In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 1:37 Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 3:39 Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:06 New Isis Theater coming back to life 1:38 Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy Mansfield Legacy’s Superman, Jalen Catalon, played both ways to help the Broncos advance to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Mansfield Legacy’s Superman, Jalen Catalon, played both ways to help the Broncos advance to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

Mansfield Legacy’s Superman, Jalen Catalon, played both ways to help the Broncos advance to the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com