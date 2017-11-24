Class of 2018: Top 100 Dallas-Fort Worth football recruits

1. DL Bobby Brown, 6-4, 285, Arlington Lamar: Committed to Texas A&M. Also considered Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma and Houston.

2. DL Jarell Cherry, 6-3, 225, Dallas Carter: Committed to LSU. Also considered Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, UCLA and Oregon.

3. LB DaShaun White, 6-1, 220, Richland: Committed to Texas A&M. Held 21 scholarship offers, 13 from a Power 5 school. Also considered Oklahoma.

4. DB Cam’ron Jones, 6-0, 200, Mansfield: Committed to UCLA. De-committed from Texas Tech last year. Also considered Oklahoma and Mississippi State.

5. WR Erik Ezukanma, 6-2, 185, Keller Timber Creek: Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered SMU and Utah. All-state in 2016 — 130 catches, 2,200 yards, 30 TDs in the past two seasons.

6. DB Atanza Vongor, 6-1, 200, South Grand Prairie: Committed to TCU. Held 20 scholarship offers, 19 from a Power 5 school.

7. WR Ke’Von Ahmad, 6-1, 185, Colleyville Heritage: 77 catches, 1,143 yards, 9 TDs in 2017. All-state in 2015. Offers include Baylor, Kansas and Louisville.

8. DL Calvin Avery, 6-2, 310, Dallas Bishop Dunne: Committed to Illinois. Offered by 24 other colleges including TCU, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

9. OL Rafiti Ghirmai, 6-4, 290, Frisco Wakeland: Committed to Texas. Held 34 scholarship offers, 26 from a Power 5 school.

10. OL Darrell Simpson, 6-7, 335, Justin Northwest: Committed to Oklahoma. Held 24 scholarship offers, 22 from a Power 5 school.

11. QB Spencer Sanders, 6-2, 190, Denton Ryan: Committed to Oklahoma State. Recorded over 7,700 yards of total offense and 98 TDs in the past two seasons.

12. LB Byron Hobbs, 6-4, 205, FW Eastern Hills: Signing to Texas in December. First-team all-district in 2016 with 86 tackles and 9 sacks.

13. WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-2, 175, Keller Fossil Ridge: Committed to Boise State. Plans to sign in December. Recorded 1,284 yards receiving, 24 TDs in 2017.

14. WR Danny Gray, 6-1, 175, Dallas Madison: Committed to Missouri. Also considered Kansas and North Texas. First-team all-district in 2016.

15. QB Jalen Mayden, 6-2, 215: Sachse: Committed to Mississippi State. Also considered Baylor, Georgia, Kansas State, Ohio State, Minnesota and Nebraska.

15. RB Maurice Washington, 6-0, 175, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian: Offers from LSU, Missouri, Ohio State, Mississippi, USC and Washington.

16. DB Gemon Green, 6-2, 165, DeSoto: Committed to Michigan. Held 24 offers, 16 from a Power 5 school.

17. DB Isaiah Humphries, 5-11, 190, Sachse: Committed to Penn State. Holds 20 offers.

18. WR Gabriel Douglas, 6-2, 185, Denton Ryan: Committed to Texas Tech. Recorded 64 catches, 1,000 yards, 18 TDs in 2017.

19. WR Maureese Wren, 6-4, 215, Mesquite Horn: Holds 22 offers, 13 from a Power 5 school.

20. WR Jaylon Robinson, 5-10, 170, FW All Saints: Committed to Oklahoma. De-committed from Texas Tech in June. Recorded 52 catches, 848 yards, 13 TDs in 2017.

21. OL Trey Stratford, 6-4, 270, Allen: Committed to UCLA: Held 25 scholarship offers, 14 from a Power 5 School.

22. WR Josh Fleeks, 5-11, 170, Cedar Hill: Committed to Baylor. Also considered Georgia, UCLA, Tennessee, SMU, Houston and Texas Tech.

23. DB Verone McKinley, 5-10, 170, Hebron: Committed to Oregon. Recorded 88 tackles, 9 interceptions, 21 pass deflections in the past two seasons.

24. DL Shabazz Dotson, 6-3, 270, Cedar Hill: Offers from Houston, Kansas State, Michigan, Duke, Indiana, Iowa State, Texas Tech, SMU and Memphis.

25. WR B.J. Hanspard, 6-0, 170, DeSoto: Committed to Houston. 632 all-purpose yards on offense. 37 tackles on defense.

26. RB Kelan Walker, 6-0, 205, DeSoto: Committed to Houston. Also considered SMU, Iowa State and Colorado.

27. WR Jalen Knox, 6-0, 185, Mansfield Timberview: Committed to Missouri. Also considered Wisconsin, Utah and Baylor.

28. WR Jackson Gleeson, 6-1, 160, Mansfield: Committed to Baylor. Recorded 619 yards receiving, 5 TDs in 2017.

29. DB Jordon Austin, 6-1, 185, Lancaster: Committed to Oklahoma. Also considered Arizona, Mississippi State, Colorado State and Illinois State.

30. WR Chase Van Wagoner, 6-1, 180, Lucas Lovejoy: Committed to TCU. Held 28 offers. Recorded 10 TDs in 2016.

31. TE Christoph Henle, 6-6, 245, Arlington Oakridge: Committed to Baylor. First-team all-state in 2016 with 41 catches, 582 yards, 9 TDs.

32. DB Jamarceon Jackson, 6-0, 190, Cedar Hill: Drawing interest from TCU, Miami and LSU.

33. QB M.J. Rivers, 6-4, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Committed to Illinois. Recorded 79 total TDs in the past two seasons.

34. DL Izaih Filikitonga, 6-2, 240, Euless Trinity: Offers include TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, Utah and Arizona State. Named District Defensive Newcomer in 2015.

35. QB Clayton Tune, 6-3, 200, Hebron: Offers from Baylor, Kansas, Houston and North Texas. Recorded 86 total TDs in three years.

36. OL John Lanz, 6-2, 295, Denton Guyer: Committed to TCU. Also considered Baylor, Arizona State, Texas Tech, SMU and Purdue.

37. QB Alan Bowman, 6-3, 200, Grapevine: Signing to Texas Tech in December and enrolling in the spring. 112 career TD passes.

38. DB German Green, 6-2, 170, DeSoto: Committed to Michigan. Also considered Oklahoma State, North Texas, Tennessee and Houston.

39. DB Kanion Williams, 6-0, 170, Dallas South Oak Cliff: Committed to Oklahoma State. Also considered Arizona and Arizona State.

40. RB Brock Sturges, 5-10, 200, Allen: Committed to Arizona State. Recorded 1,228 yards rushing, 19 TDs in 2017.

41. DL Trumane Bell, 6-3, 230, Dallas Lake Highlands: Committed to UT-San Antonio. Holds 20 scholarship offers. Recorded 115 tackles, 30 for loss, 24 sacks, 5 forced fumbles in the past two seasons.

41. RB Kirby Bennett, 5-10, 215, Frisco Lone Star: Holds 45 offers, 38 from a Power 5 school. Recorded 868 yards rushing, 13 TDs in 2017.

42. DL Spencer Trussell, 6-3, 215, Arlington Martin: Signing to Kansas State in December. Recorded 42 tackles, 10 for loss in 2017.

43. OL Esteban Avila, 6-4, 310, South Grand Prairie: Committed to TCU. Also considered Utah, North Texas and Kansas State.

44. DB Dylan Horton, 6-4, 200, Frisco: Committed to SMU. Also considered Army, Arkansas State and SFA.

45. DL Tyler Lacy, 6-4, 240, Sachse: Committed to Oklahoma State. Also considered Houston, SMU and Texas Tech.

46. DB Reggie Williams, 5-9, 175, Grand Prairie: Committed to North Texas. Also considered Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State and Indiana.

47. OL DeMarcus Marshall, 6-3, 330, Gran Prairie: Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered Missouri, Kansas State and Illinois.

48. LB Grayson Mann, 5-11, 210, FW All Saints: Committed to Northwestern. Recorded 49 tackles, 10 for loss, 7 sacks in 2017.

49. LB Blake Barron, 6-0, 225, Rockwall: Committed to Oklahoma State. Recorded 88 tackles in 2016.

50. WR Chritauskie Dove, 6-2, 200, Denton Ryan: Offers from North Texas and Arkansas State. Recorded 25 TDs in the past two seasons.

51. WR Corey Fulcher, 6-2, 180, Dallas Lake Highlands: Committed to Texas Tech. Recorded 2,000 total yards, 28 TDs in the past two seasons.

52. OL Thomas Shelmire, 6-3, 285, Dallas Highland Park: Committed to Boston College. Also considered Army, Navy, SMU and North Texas.

53. TE Brayden Willis, 6-4, 215, Arlington Martin: Offers from 18 schools. Has played some quarterback this season – 1,488 yards of total offense and 21 TDs.

54. OL Jack York, 6-5, 270, Dallas First Baptist Academy: Committed to Minnesota. Holds 24 offers.

55. OL Braeden Daniels, 6-4, 260, Hebron: Committed to Illinois. Also considered Utah, Houston, Memphis, North Texas and San Diego State.

56. WR Antonio Gage, 6-0, 170, Dallas Madison: Considering Texas Tech, SMU, Utah, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado.

57. WR Tre Adams, 6-3, 180, Frisco Wakeland: Committed to Arizona. Also considered Iowa State, Illinois, Air Force and Utah.

58. WR Carson Schleker, 5-9, 180, Allen: Committed to Iowa State. Held 10 offers from a Power 5 school.

59. QB Amare Jones, 5-10, 185, Frisco Heritage: Committed to Tulane. Recorded 95 total TDs in three years.

60. DB Corey Mayfield, 6-1, 180, North Forney: Committed to UT-San Antonio. Also considered Minnesota, Rice and Texas State.

61. OL Mike Ruth, 6-7, 300, Coppell: Committed to Missouri. Also considered Miami, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Vanderbilt and Syracuse.

62. QB Jason Bean, 6-1, 175, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Committed to North Texas. Threw for 3,000 yards and 29 TDs in 2016.

63. OL Jackson Kimble, 6-5, 260, Southlake Carroll: Committed to Baylor. Also considered Arizona, TCU and Texas Tech.

64. WR Gabe Lemons, 6-2, 175, Coppell: Committed to Oklahoma State. Recorded 1,100 yards, 12 TDs in the past two seasons.

65. DL Kevin Nelson, 6-2, 300, FW Arlington Heights: Committed to UT-San Antonio. Also considered Arizona State, Colorado State and San Diego State.

66. DL Marcus Mosley, 6-1, 225, Duncanville: Holds 16 offers including Air Force, Army, Rice and Texas State.

67. QB Stacy Connor, 6-6, 175, Wylie: Committed to UNLV. Also considered North Texas, Texas State and Memphis.

68. DB Brodrick Calhoun, 5-11, 160, Mesquite Horn: Committed to Louisiana Tech. Also considered SMU, Texas State, Memphis and Colorado State.

69. DB Kevyon Davis, 6-0, 195, Ennis: Offers from North Texas, Illinois and Louisiana Tech.

70. DB Jordan Rucker, 6-0, 170, Denton Ryan: Offers from SMU, North Texas, Rice and Texas State. Recorded 40 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2016.

70. RB Keilon Elder, 5-8, 205, Duncanville: Committed to Grambling State. Recorded 1,300 yards, 21 TDs in 2017.

71. DL Jaylon Hutchings, 6-1, 270, Forney: Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered SMU, North Texas and Kansas State.

72. OL Clayton Franks, 6-4, 270, Mansfield Legacy: Committed to Texas Tech. Also considered New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Texas, McNeese State and Northern Colorado.

73. WR Julian Ortega-Jones, 6-2, 185, North Crowley: Committed to Louisiana-Monroe. Recorded 52 catches, 888 yards, 18 TDs in 2017.

74. DL Arnold Saidov, 6-2, 225, Keller Fossil Ridge: Signing to New Mexico State in December. Recorded 67 tackles, 14 for loss, 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles in 6 games this season.

75. LB Larry Nixon, 6-2, 205, Richland: Committed to North Texas. Recorded 87 tackles, 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles in 2016.

76. LB Luke Brockermeyer, 6-3, 210, FW All Saints: Committed to Rice. Recorded 64 tackles, 16 for loss, 12 sacks in 2017. First-team all-state in 2016.

77. LB Jacob Doddridge, 6-3, 220, Southlake Carroll: Recorded 41 tackles. 10 for loss, three sacks, 14 hurries, three forced fumbles. 5 offers from an Ivy League school- Columbia, Brown, Yale, Penn and Dartmouth.

78. WR Brendan Harmon, 6-5, 195, FW All Saints: Committed to Rice. Recorded 51 catches, 1,030 yards, 16 TDs in 2017.

79. OL Noel Ofori-Nyadu, 6-4, 285, Mansfield Timberview: Signing to Connecticut in December. Also considered Boise State, Tulane and New Mexico State.

80. DB Taj Bickham, 5-11, 150, Allen: Committed to Texas State. Recorded 25 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 kickoff returns for TDs in 2017.

81. WR Sorrell Brown, 6-2, 185, Arlington Martin: Committed to Tulane. Recorded 575 yards receiving, 6 TDs in 2017.

82. WR T.J. Graham, 6-1, 180, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Committed to Texas State. Recorded 1,235 yards receiving, 19 TDs in three years.

83. DL James Williams, 5-10, 300, Aledo: Committed to Montana State. Recorded 173 tackles, 23 for loss, 13 sacks in the past two seasons.

84. QB Prince Mavula, 6-2, 175, Justin Northwest: 5,430 yards passing, 50 TDs and 18 rushing TDs in the past two seasons. Offers from Midwestern State, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Northeastern State.

85. WR Drue Jackson, 6-1, 185, Garland Sachse: Committed to Washington State. Also considered Wisconsin, Utah, Texas Tech and Iowa.

86. DB Larry Brooks, 6-0, 185, Kennedale: Committed to Louisiana-Monroe. Recorded 87 tackles, 3 interceptions in 2017.

87. DL Alex Alvarado, 6-2, 250, Keller Fossil Ridge: Committed to Navy. Recorded 67 tackles, 13 for loss, 6 sacks, 20 hurries in 2017.

88. QB Trey Jones, 5-10, 195, FW South Hills: Committed to Massachusetts. Over 7,000 yards of total offense and 96 TDs in his career.

89. DL Brandon Nettles, 6-2, 230, Mansfield Lake Ridge: Committed to Louisiana-Monroe. Also drew interest from Missouri, Tennessee and Nevada.

90. OL Jack Freeman, 6-4, 260, Midlothian Heritage: Committed to Houston. First-team all state in 2016.

91. OL Andrew Flanagan, 5-10, 290, Kennedale: All-state selection three times.

92. DB Derrius Franklin, 6-0, 165, Birdville: First-team all district in 2016 with 62 tackles, 7 PBU, 1 interception, 4 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries.

93. LB Ja’Quez Battley, 6-0, 205, FW Arlington Heights: Committed to Rice. Recorded 57 tackles, 11 for loss, 5 sacks and an interception in 2016.

94. DB J.C. Rispress, 6-0, 185, FW All Saints: Committed to SMU. Recorded 99 tackles in 2016.

95. WR Imiee Cooksey, 5-10, 165, Haltom: Offers from Bowling Green, North Texas, Texas State and Tulsa. Recorded 751 yards, 14 TDs in 2017.

96. WR Jordan Brooks-Wess, 5-9, 160, Grapevine: Recorded 1,055 yards receiving, 11 TDs in 2017.

97. QB Cobe Craft, 5-11, 190, Keller Fossil Ridge: Recorded 3,000 total yards, 40 TDs in 2017.

98. DB JaQualyn Greene, 5-11, 165, Arlington Bowie: Drawing interest from SMU, Houston, Cincinnati, Illinois, Tulsa, Tulane, Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech.

99. WR Jerreth Sterns, 5-8, 185, Waxahachie: Committed to Army. Recorded 12 total TDs in 2017.

100. LB Rafael Carbajal, 6-3, 205, FW North Side: Committed to Texas A&M-Commerce. First-team all-district in 2016.