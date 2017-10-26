Keller retains football playoff chances with overtime win against Timber Creek

Keller 21, Keller Timber Creek 14
A four yard TD run by Keller QB Sloan Henry, coupled with a fourth down defensive stop in overtime, propelled the Indians over Keller Timber Creek in a District 3-6A game Thursday at Keller ISD Athletic Complex.
A loss would have likely put Fossil Ridge, Timber Creek, Keller Central and Haltom in the post season.
Key players: Henry accounted for all of Keller’s points. The QB finished with 2 rushing TDs to go along with a TD pass, and 117 yards passing. Keller WR Michael Anderson finished with a game-high 5 catches, including an 11-yard TD to tie the game with 5:28 in regulation. Timber Creek’s offense was led by RB Blake Irving who carried 30 times for 120 yards.
Key stat: In the first half, Timber Creek held Keller to 0 yards and 0 first downs. In the second half, Keller flipped the script scoring 21 unanswered points and gaining 158 yards of offense.
Records: Keller, 4-4, 2-2 3-6A; Timber Creek, 6-2, 2-2
