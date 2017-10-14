It’s never too early for Texas high school football playoff predictions

The greatest show on turf is sneaking up fast.
We’re talking about the Texas high school football playoffs.
There are still four weeks left in the regular season, but what the heck — Gosset’s Guesses is going to the playoffs now.
Nov. 16 is the first day for bi-district games and we attempt to pick postseason teams. Be sure to check back for updates.
Class 6A Division I
Keller Timber Creek: The Falcons are explosive on offense and with an improved defense, expect them to make the playoffs for the second straight year.
Keller: The Indians were seconds away from starting 2-0. They’re averaging 31 points per game and will rebound for their first playoff trip since 2014.
Arlington Martin: The Warriors are eyeing their 12th straight playoff appearance.
Arlington Lamar: The Vikings opened up District 4-6A with victories over Arlington Sam Houston and North Crowley.
Euless Trinity: The Trojans look like the Trinity of old and are off to a 3-0 start in District 5-6A.
Hebron: The Hawks were two points away from starting the season 6-0.
Allen: The Eagles haven’t lost a regular-season game since 2012 or a district game since 2010.
Plano: The Wildcats get games with McKinney and Allen out of the way and look to win out.
Class 6A Division II
Keller Fossil Ridge: A 7-0 start to the season has the Panthers thinking district title and a long playoff run.
Haltom: We have the Buffs making the playoffs for just the third time in the 21st century.
Mansfield: The post-Kennedy Brooks era is doing just fine. The Tigers picked up a huge win over Arlington Martin on Friday night.
Arlington: The Colts started 4-0 and now sit at 5-1 after Friday’s win against Arlington Lamar.
Southlake Carroll: Junior running back T.J. McDaniel is the leading Class 6A rusher in Tarrant county with 974 yards.
Flower Mound Marcus: Defensive-minded Marauders have allowed 16 points or fewer in five of six games.
Denton Guyer: The Wildcats are playoff regulars, with trips every year since 2008.
McKinney: A 5-1 start has the Lions thinking 2009 — the last time they made the playoffs.
Class 5A Division I
Denton Ryan: The Raiders made it to the state semifinals last season. Ryan is ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 5A state poll.
Sherman: The other Bearcats will play for the final playoff spot in District 5-5A and earn a berth for the first time since 2012.
White Settlement Brewer: The Bears have been on the brink of being a playoff team and this may be their year to win a postseason game or two.
Haslet Eaton: Junior running back Titus Swen (1,182 yards, 16 touchdowns) might be the best back in the Metroplex.
Fort Worth South Hills: The Scorpions haven’t lost a game in the regular season since Nov. 6, 2015.
Fort Worth Wyatt: Make it seven of eight years as a playoff team for the 5-1 Chaparrals.
Colleyville Heritage: The Panthers have won five straight. Wide receivers Kameron Brown and Ke’Von Ahmad have combined for 1,318 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Birdville: The Hawks take on Fort Worth Dunbar on Oct. 26, and like last season, it will be for the final playoff spot in District 8-5A.
Crowley: The Eagles, who won a share of District 9-5A last season, haven’t allowed more than 17 points in a game.
Burleson Centennial: After a 1-3 start, the Spartans, who also shared the 9-5A title with Crowley, have won two straight by an average of 25 points.
Mansfield Lake Ridge: The Eagles dropped the season opener to Denton Guyer but have since won five straight, and they’re averaging 32 points per game.
Waxahachie: Former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna and the Indians are looking for their first playoff trip since 2012.
Class 5A Division II
Denison: If the Yellowjackets make the playoffs, it’ll be two straight years for the first time since 2008 and 2009.
Wichita Falls Rider: Week 11 features Rider and Ryan, and that will be for the District 5-5A trophy.
Aledo: The Bearcats are looking for an eighth UIL state football title and seventh in nine years.
Saginaw Boswell: District 6-5A will come down to the Pioneers and Aledo.
Fort Worth Southwest: The Raiders are 3-0 in District 7-5A and will battle for the title with Fort Worth South Hills.
Fort Worth YMLA: Despite an enrollment of 177, the Wildcats are 2-1 in District 7-5A and gave Fort Worth Southwest a close one on Thursday night.
Richland: The Rebels are 6-0 and 3-0 in District 8-5A, averaging 50 points per game.
Grapevine: The Mustangs can score with the best of them with Texas Tech quarterback commit Alan Bowman, running back Roshawn Prear and receivers Jordan Brooks-Wess and David Clayton.
Everman: A playoff regular normally the Bulldogs missed for the first time in 17 years last season. They’ll look to send longtime coach Dale Keeling off with another postseason run.
Burleson: The Elks started out 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 9-5A.
Mansfield Legacy: Junior Jalen Catalon has been playing safety and quarterback for the Broncos and has accounted for five touchdowns, 40 tackles and four takeaways.
Mansfield Timberview: The Wolves gave Dallas Highland Park a scare and will squeeze by Midlothian and Lancaster.
