South Hills rusher’s huge game downs Arlington Heights

Anthony Watkins returned the second half-opening kickoff 90 yards for a score and ran in another touchdown from 38 yards to rally Fort Worth South Hills against Fort Worth Arlington Heights at Clark Stadium, 19-14. South Hills (6-0) remained undefeated after trailing 7-3 at halftime and later 14-10.
Key players: Watkins finished with 217 rushing yards, and South Hills punter Uriel Diaz pinned Heights late on punts of 51 and 60 yards. Courtlon Allen recovered a Heights fumble and had the game-ending interception in the final six minutes. Scorpions quarterback Trey Jones ran for 81 yards.
Key stat: Besides a Diaz field goal, South Hills saw first-half drives end at the Heights 25 twice, the Heights 20 and its own 45. South Hills stalled three more times in the second half after Watkins’ kickoff return, but his touchdown run turned the tide.
Records: South Hills 6-0, 3-0 District 7-5A; Arlington Heights 2-4, 1-2
