Arlington Colts running back Darien Ruffin (1) is tackled by Arlington Lamar Vikings Cade Tresch (20) in the first half of a high school football game at Cravens Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
High School Football

Late defensive stand gives Arlington edge over rival Lamar

By Michael Eldridge

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 13, 2017 11:49 PM

It took a defensive stand in the final seconds, but the Arlington Colts held off Arlington Lamar to take the rivalry matchup 31-23 on Friday night at Cravens Field. Griffin Kell sent a 28-yard kick through the uprights with 2:01 to play to give the Colts an eight-point lead. Lamar drove to the Arlington 30 late but could do no more.

Key Players: Arlington senior quarterback D’Montae Davis ran 19 times for 122 yards and junior running back Qaklon Fore went for 111 on 12 caries, including a 71-yard score. Lamar sophomore quarterback Jack Dawson threw for 188 yards on 18-for-31 passing, including three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Trevon West had six catches for 81 yards and two scores.

Key stat: Despite a balanced offense from Lamar that had 188 yards both in the air and on the ground, the Colts out-gained the home team 462 to 376.

Records: Arlington 5-1, 2-1 4-6A; Lamar 3-3, 2-1

