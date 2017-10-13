Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas, center, throws a pass under pressure from Brewer's Keyvon White, left, and Maverick Roberts in the second quarter of Friday's October 13, 2017 football game at Brewer Bear Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
High School Football

Boswell passing game, patient offense silences Brewer

By Randy Sachs

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 13, 2017 10:35 PM

Saginaw Boswell 25, White Settlement Brewer 23

Saginaw Boswell scored 18 unanswered points in the first half and then held on late to beat White Settlement Brewer 25-23 at Bears Stadium on Friday night in a pivotal District 6-5A game.

Brewer was almost able to overcome a 15-point deficit but a missed two-point conversion was the difference.

Key players: Jahrad Taylor caught 10 passes for 143 yards for Brewer, which kept the Bears a threat throughout the game. Jaidyn Cartwright caught seven passes for 60 yards and a score. Brewer quarterback Carson Ingram threw for 281 yards on 27-49 passing. Christian Calton rushed for 117 yards and a score. Boswell’s Jay Garcia finished the night with 92 yards and a score.

Key stat: Brewer’s offense had 417 total yards to Boswell’s 245. The difference was Boswell’s early two-point conversion in the second period.

Records: Boswell 6-0, 3-0 District 6-5A; Brewer 4-2, 2-1

Randy Sachs

