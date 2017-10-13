These Mansfield ISD football standouts came out of the woodwork

More Videos 1:12 Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0 Pause 1:21 'All the hard work has paid off': Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez 1:04 Is he the best running back in the Metroplex? 1:03 Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 0:30 RAW: YMLA quarterback does his best Michael Vick impression 0:27 RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive 1:50 Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:21 Southwest Coach Robert Goebel praises win 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Determined to win District 10-5A: Timberview QB Jyron Russell leads the way Russell rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, of 6 and 4 yards, and threw for 152 yards and a 36-yard TD. The Wolves opened District 10-5A play with a 49-0 defeat of Red Oak. Russell rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, of 6 and 4 yards, and threw for 152 yards and a 36-yard TD. The Wolves opened District 10-5A play with a 49-0 defeat of Red Oak. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Russell rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns, of 6 and 4 yards, and threw for 152 yards and a 36-yard TD. The Wolves opened District 10-5A play with a 49-0 defeat of Red Oak. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com