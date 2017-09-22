Why this Lake Ridge running back fights to prove himself every play

It’s never easy as a football player to wonder if your position is safe.
But for Mansfield Lake Ridge running back Dewone Jackson, it’s business as usual.
Jackson and teammate Cartraven Walker make up a running back tandem that has helped lead Lake Ridge to a 2-1 record so far.
Jackson has rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns through three games this season, and said that being a part of a tandem with Walker has helped his game improve.
“We push each other to the max everyday,” Jackson said. “Because we both are still fighting for the starting position.”
Coach Kirk Thor said he is quite happy with his is running game to this point.
“If they continue to play together as teammates, we should have good success running the football this year,” Thor said. “As many times as we snap the ball each game, it helps keep our running backs fresh when two can play throughout the game.”
Jackson said his objectives this season involve another Lake Ridge great.
“”My season goals are to pass Duke Carter [Louisiana-Monroe] in single-season rushing yards and just to help my team get a victory every week,” Jackson said.
Thor said that he has no complaints about Jackson’s play so far this season.
“Dewone has played well at running back for us this season,” Thor said. “Our starter [Walker], from the past spring, was out the first two games, but Dewone has run very well the first two ball games and will continue to get a lot of playing time this season.”
Thor said it is a luxury to have Jackson and Walker in the backfield this season, but also wanted to acknowledge another group that does not get as much recognition for the success of the Eagles running game.
“Our rushing game has a lot to do with our offensive line,” Thor said. “Those guys don’t get the credit they deserve, but every yard our running backs get are because they make a good team with our offensive line. To run the ball effectively, we need a good offensive line and a good running back.
Jackson had 12 runs for 63 yards in Lake Ridge’s victory over Mesquite Poteet in game three, and the Lake Ridge running back said he will continue to do what he has to do to get playing time.
“The biggest thing that I’ve had to overcome is that I’ve never been chosen first,” Jackson said. “I’ve always had to prove myself.”
Jackson’s Favorites
Favorite Athlete: Emmitt Smith
Favorite Sports Team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite Food: Wings
Favorite Movie: The Planet of the Apes
Favorite TV Show: SportsCenter
Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Lil Wayne
