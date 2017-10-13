How this Eaton running back is living up to his name

Five games into the season, Titus Swen has almost 1,100 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s added another score on a pass reception.
Maybe the Haslet Eaton junior running back is just living up to his namesake.
Swen was named for Titus in the New Testament.
“Titus was a leader, and my parents wanted me to be a leader,” Swen said.
His leadership is definitely a key to his success, according to Eaton head coach Ellis Miller.
“He’s a quiet kid,” Miller said. “But I’ve told him that everybody is going to follow him. He’s the best player, so you’ve got to be more of a vocal leader and it’s really helped our team.”
FAMiLY doesn't have to be blood. We starve together and we eat together, we grind together and we shine together! Finish 110%, do your 1/11 pic.twitter.com/RqBne2aCox— Ko (@NicolasMFabila) September 29, 2017
He’s also a leader in a different sense of the word.
Swen is the third-leading rusher in Class 5A across the state and tops in the area, according to data available on MaxPreps.com. He has 1,081 yards and his yards-per-carry average is 7.83.
He has set 2,500 yards as his goal for this season after racking up over 1,400 last year as a sophomore.
And, with the Eagles offensive line gaining more experience, that lofty target may not be out of reach.
Having multiple 300-plus-yard-rushing games already has helped him amass that total.
Many of those yards have come after contact, too.
“He’s one of the best, if not the best, running backs,” Miller said. “I’ve gone on record as saying he’s the best back in the Metroplex.”
The 5-11, 190-pound back is just a likely to run you over than run around you, although his vision for finding his holes is uncanny.
“He’s very, very, very physical. He rarely goes out of bounds,” Miller said. “He’ll try to run somebody over and get another 4-5 yards. His athleticism is off the charts. He has unbelievable vision. He’ll see a backside cut before I do from the sideline.”
That vision begins with Swen’s study habits. Not necessarily in the classroom, but in the film room.
“I watch a lot of film on opponents and learn what they do on defense and what my offensive line will do so I can hit a hole faster,” Swen said.
Certainly, colleges are taking notice of Swen and have started courting.
Swen said he’ll make a decision about a college commitment after this season concludes.
And he’ll start the new year with an announcement about his decision after a discussion with his family — on his birthday, Jan. 1.
