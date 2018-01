Area high school football statistical leaders

0:30 All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies Pause

3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

1:42 Arlington MLK Day Parade canceled

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

2:00 UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 2

1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10

0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School