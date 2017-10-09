In a 2016 playoff practice, Kennedale quarterback Evan Jowers calls the snap count.
High School Football

Aledo football No. 1 in Associated Press 5A state poll, Mansfield Legacy No. 8

October 09, 2017 4:17 PM

With 20 of the 50 state-ranked teams on a bye last week, very little changed in the latest Texas Associated Press state high school football poll.

Allen in Class 6A stayed No. 1, as did 5A Aledo, and the other top-ranked teams in the smaller three classes.

In 4A, Kennedale dropped a spot to No. 7 after a 23-20 overtime loss to No. 2 West- Orange-Stark. Midlothian Heritage moved past Kennedale to No. 6.

This week, 6A No. 7 Austin Lake Travis is at No. 5 Austin Westlake on Friday.

In the Star-Telegram rankings, impressive wins by 6A teams Euless Trinity and Haltom, and 5A White Settlement Brewer, altered the area Top 10s.

Haltom (4-2) snapped Keller’s three-game win streak and the Buffs debut at No. 9 on the 6A list, while Euless Trinity (3-2) jumped five spots to No. 3 after the Trojans rallied for a 21-20 win against Southlake Carroll (3-2). The Dragons dropped two spots.

No. 1 on the local 6A list is up for grabs this week when top-ranked Arlington Martin (5-0, 2-0 in District 4-6A) meets Mansfield (4-1, 2-0) at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium at 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Associated Press Poll

Class 6A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Allen (16)

5-0

237

1

2. Converse Judson (4)

5-0

213

2

3. Katy (2)

3-0

202

3

4. DeSoto (3)

5-0

180

4

5. Austin Westlake

6-0

152

5

6. Garland Sachse

5-0

104

7

7. Lake Travis

4-1

99

6

8. Waco Midway

6-0

66

8

9. The Woodlands

2-1

50

9

10. Klein Collins

4-0

33

10

Others receiving votes: Smithson Valley 15, Duncanville 7, Arlington Martin 4, Spring Westfield 4, Odessa Permian 3, SA Northside O’Connor 2, San Benito 2, Keller Fossil Ridge 1, Beaumont West Brook 1.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Aledo (16)

5-0

236

1

2. Manvel (8)

4-0

230

2

3. Denton Ryan (1)

6-0

199

3

4. CC Calallen

5-0

172

4

5. Cedar Park

4-1

128

5

6. Dallas Highland Park

4-1

117

6

7. Angleton

5-0

104

7

8. Mansfield Legacy

4-1

54

8

9. Dripping Springs

5-0

43

9

10. Frisco Lone Star

4-1

33

10

Others receiving votes: West Mesquite 13, Fort Bend Marshall 9, Hutto 9, Temple 7, College Station 6, Colleyville Heritage 5, Lubbock Coronado 4, Port Neches-Groves 3, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2, Richland 1.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carthage (21)

5-0

245

1

2. West Orange-Stark (3)

4-0

211

2

3. Argyle

5-0

196

3

4. Waco La Vega

5-0

172

4

5. Cuero (1)

4-0

153

5

6. Midlothian Heritage

5-0

98

7

7. Kennedale

4-1

84

6

8. Gilmer

4-1

69

8

9. Van

6-0

66

9

10. Sweetwater

6-0

39

10

Others receiving votes: China Spring 15, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 10, Graham 6, Kilgore 3, Lubbock Estacado 3, Henderson 2, Raymondville 2, Boerne 1.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Gunter (16)

6-0

238

1

2. Lexington (3)

5-0

201

2

3. Wall (3)

5-0

195

3

4. Newton (3)

4-0

179

4

5. Malakoff

5-0

130

5

6. Canadian

5-0

118

6

7. Brock

4-1

97

7

8. Hallettsville

4-1

59

8

9. New London West Rusk

4-0

55

9

10. Yoakum

5-1

44

10

Others receiving votes: Sonora 15, Grandview 13, Jefferson 13, Big Sandy Harmony 5, Mount Vernon 4, Woodville 3, Kemp 3, George West 2, Childress 1.

Class 2A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Tenaha (17)

5-0

226

1

2. Mason (4)

6-0

215

2

3. Muenster

5-0

183

3

4. Mart (2)

4-1

147

4

5. Albany

5-0

146

5

6. Refugio (2)

3-1

133

6

7. Abernathy

5-0

113

7

8. De Leon

6-0

87

8

9. Bremond

4-1

49

9

10. Milano

5-0

41

10

Others receiving votes: Price Carlisle 12, San Augustine 10, Wellington 6, Joaquin 3, Post 2, Riviera Kaufer 1, Burton 1.

Star-Telegram rankings

Class 6A

Team

Rec.

Prv

1. Arlington Martin

5-0

1

2. Mansfield

4-1

3

3. Euless Trinity

3-2

8

4. Southlake Carroll

3-2

2

5. Keller Fossil Ridge

6-0

4

6. Arlington

4-1

5

7. Keller Timber Creek

4-1

7

8. Arlington Lamar

3-2

8

9. Haltom

4-2

NR

10. Keller Central

3-2

NR

Class 5A/others

Team

Rec.

Prv

1. Aledo

5-0

1

2. Mansfield Legacy

4-1

2

3. Colleyville Heritage

4-1

3

4. Mansfield Lake Ridge

4-1

4

5. Saginaw Boswell

5-0

5

6. White Settlement Brewer

4-1

NR

7. Richland

5-0

7

8. Grapevine

4-1

8

9. Mansfield Summit

3-2

9

10. Kennedale

4-1

NR

