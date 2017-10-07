Star-Telegram earns national award for ‘Titletown, TX’ digital series on Aledo football

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s documentary series “Titletown, TX” won the national award for excellence and innovation in visual digital storytelling among medium newsrooms in the Online Journalism Awards announced Saturday night.

“Titletown, TX,” an original weekly web documentary series, chronicled the 2016 dream season of the 2016 Aledo Bearcats.

Star-Telegram video journalist Jared Christopher conceived the digital series, which captured the glory, pressure and passion of big-time high school football in Texas. The Star-Telegram partnered with Jessica Koscielniak of the McClatchy Video Lab to narrate the journey week after week.

The episodes attracted more than 250,000 video views over the series’ run, an average of about 12,500 for each.

The Bearcats completed a perfect 16-0 season and won the Class 5A Division II state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“Titletown, TX” currently is being featured as part of the social media power’s new Watch platform.

Watch is a place where people can find Shows, a new type of video on Facebook. It will be available on mobile, desktop and laptops, Facebook announced in August.

You can find “Titletown, TX” in the new Watch surface on Facebook. Follow the show to get new episodes in your watchlist.

This report includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.