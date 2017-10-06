Saginaw Boswell blocks late field-goal attempt to hold off Haslet Eaton

Saginaw Boswell’s Terrance Wair blocked a 39-yard field-goal-attempt with 3:07 left as the undefeated Pioneers held on to a 15-14 victory over Haslet Eaton in a District 6-5A game Friday night at Pioneer Stadium. Boswell QB Brayden Thomas, who earlier had passed for a touchdown, scored on an 8-yard run early in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score.
Key players: Beside Thomas, the offensive star for Boswell was Jay Garcia, who carried the ball 21 times for 70 yards. He also improvised on the PAT after Brandon Chatman’s 38-yard TD pass, earning two points on a busted play by passing the ball to Jakoby Satroplus. Eaton RB Titus Swen rushed 36 times for 166 yards and 2 TDs. Dawson Pell added to the Eagles rushing total with 91 yards on 17 carries.
Key stat: The Eagles dominated in first downs 21-10, yards 332-194, and plays 70-44. Eaton also dominated the clock, with its longest drive (timewise) of the game taking up one-third of the first half. The drive, which ended with six seconds left in the first quarter, took up 8:07 but produced zero points. The Eagles started on their own 20 and turned the ball over on possessions when QB Riley Taylor lost 10 yards on fourth-and-goal from the Boswell 1. The drive netted 69 yards on 17 running plays, with Swen rushing 13 times for 58 yards.
Records: Boswell 5-0, 2-0 in 6-5A; Eaton 2-3, 1-1.
