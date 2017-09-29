Last-minute interception at 1-yard line hands YMLA homecoming victory

Draylon Roberson intercepted a pass at his 1-yard line in the final minute to preserve a 20-16 homecoming win for Young Men’s Leadership Academy over Western Hills in a see-saw, penalty-plagued District 7-5A opener at Scarborough-Handley Field Friday night.
Western Hills led 10-6 at halftime on a 24-yard field goal by Jude Collins and a 44-yard strike from DeVoe Walker to Lazarus Wilson. The scores came on the Cougars’ first two drives. YMLA’s touchdown came on 4th-and-goal from the 6 when Bryan Cottingim lobbed a pass to Draylon Roberson in the corner of the end zone.
Key players: Cottingim threw for all three Wildcat touchdowns, one to Tyjuan Battles for 56 yards. Battles had three catches for 98 yards. Western Hills went with Walker at quarterback after Jayvon Simmons left early with an apparent leg injury.
Key stat: Penalties contributed to both touchdowns in the first half. Western Hills drove 79 yards in five plays but 30 of those yards came via personal fouls against YMLA. On a 32-yard scoring drive by YMLA, 25 of those yards were from penalties. The teams combined for 33 infractions for 280 yards.
Records: Western Hills 1-3, 0-1 7-5A; YMLA 1-3, 1-0
