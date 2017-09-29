Arlington Colts quarterback D'montae Davis (7) scrambles for a fumble against North Crowley Panthers Mark Shelton (33) in the first half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
High School Football

Arlington survives fourth-quarter comeback attempt from North Crowley

By Zach Warner

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 29, 2017 11:36 PM

Arlington stayed perfect and started district with a 41-30 win by holding off a furious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. The Colts built a 24-0 halftime lead and held a comfortable 34-8 buffer through three before North Crowley outscored its host 22-7 in the fourth to make things interesting.

Key players: Arlington running back Kenland McCray rolled up 197 yards on 23 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Colts quarterback D’Montae Davis completed 11 of 16 passes for 162 yards and a score, while running two in himself. North Crowley quarterback Caleb Leake passed for 326 yards (20-of-32) and two touchdowns, while Panthers runner Jalen Robinson tallied 139 yards and scored once.

Key stat: Although Arlington dominated North Crowley on offense in the first half, 335-166 in total yards, the Panthers turned it up while clawing back in the second half and actually out-gained the Colts 510-465 yards by the end of the contest.

Records: Arlington 4-0, 1-0 4-6A; North Crowley 2-2, 0-1

