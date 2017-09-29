Martin Warriors’ Brayden Willis (7) outruns Bowie Volunteers defenders on this first-quarter touchdown run.
High School Football

Martin stays unbeaten with one-sided win over Bowie

By Michael Eldridge

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 29, 2017 11:17 PM

Arlington Martin raced to a 43-0 first-half lead and slowed Bowie’s attack to open District 4-6A with a 43-14 win Friday at Wilemon Field. A balanced run game saw four Warriors rush into the end zone, including two by Juma Otoviano, who also threw a touchdown pass. Bowie was 12-for-35 passing and unable to keep up with the first-half onslaught by Martin.

Key Players: Martin senior quarterback Juma Otoviano passed for 157 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 109 yards. Bowie senior running back Jacoby Jordan had a game-high 112 yards rushing, all in the second half, and scored the Volunteers’ lone offensive touchdown. Bowie sophomore linebacker Anthony Strather had the other score, a 45-yard interception return.

Key stat: Despite four fumbles, the Warriors lost just one. A key takeaway in the first quarter stopped a Bowie drive in the red zone and led to the opening score.

Records: Arlington Martin 4-0, 1-0 District 4-6A; Arlington Bowie 1-3, 0-1

  Comments  

