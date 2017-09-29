High School Football

Legacy QB a scoring machine in runaway win over Lancaster

By David Wolman

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 29, 2017 11:11 PM

Mansfield Legacy junior quarterback Jalen Catalon was good for four touchdowns as the Broncos pulled away for a 49-28 victory over Lancaster on Friday night at Beverly D. Humphrey Stadium for their first District 10-5A victory. Catalon put Legacy ahead for good with a 19-yard run and later added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Cathey. Legacy is ranked No. 8 in the AP state poll.

Key players: Mansfield Legacy running back Grant Johnson was the workhorse, carrying 19 times for 110 yards with two touchdowns. Ife Adeyl, Cathey and Bryson Donaldson each had a receiving touchdown. Jared Hopper returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 91 yards for a score. Lancaster quarterback Trevor Hatton generated 266 yards. Tigers running back Devante Lacy rushed for three touchdowns.

Key stat: Tied at 28 in the third, Legacy had three consecutive touchdown drives.

Records: Mansfield Legacy 4-1, 2-0 District 10-5A; Lancaster 2-3, 0-2 10-5A

