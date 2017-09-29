Fort Worth Southwest capitalizes on turnovers to shackle Arlington Heights

Fort Worth Southwest scored 21 points off three lost fumbles by Arlington Heights, and four different Raiders scored to hold off the Yellow Jackets 28-14 at Farrington Field in the District 7-5A opener for both teams. Heights led 7-0 in the first quarter but never led again.
Key players: Sammy Sanni, Davontay Stevens and O’Brien Neely each had a first-half fumble recovery for Southwest, all coming near or at midfield. Those turnovers set up touchdown runs by Zechariah Crosby and Dalontay Stevens, and a 51-yard TD pass from Octavio Martinez to big tight end Nnamdi Adim-Madumere. Martinez threw for 193 yards, including 86 to Adim-Madumere.
Key stat: Heights had just two completions and had trouble converting on third and fourth down despite 150 yards rushing by Darius McCloud. Southwest held McCloud to 49 yards in the second half, and quarterback Deontre Jones (47 yards, one TD rushing) had just 16 yards after halftime.
Records: Southwest 2-2, 1-0 7-5A; Arlington Heights 1-3, 0-1
