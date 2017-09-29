High School Football

Richland dazzles Fort Worth Eastern Hills in lopsided victory

By Mark Largent

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 29, 2017 10:55 PM

UPDATED September 29, 2017 11:57 PM

Richland scored on four out of its first five possessions and routed Fort Worth Eastern Hills 60-6 on Friday night in a District 8-5A opener. The Rebels led 26-0 after the first quarter, in which quarterback Drew Trent connected with Rashee Rice for a 33-yard strike and rushed for a 4-yard score. Lethaniel Bouie returned a blocked punt 13 yards for another touchdown.

Key players: Trent threw for nearly 200 yards and finished with two touchdowns passing and three more on the ground. Richland RB Rylee Johnson rushed for 133 yards and one score, all in the first half as Richland led 53-6. On the defensive side, Richland’s Bouie not only had the punt block return but added another punt block in the second quarter, setting up a touchdown. Fort Worth Eastern Hills scored on Christian Boone’s 88-yard kickoff return.

Records: Richland 4-0, 1-0 8-5A; Fort Worth Eastern Hills 2-2, 0-1

