Carroll offense unstoppable in rout of Flower Mound

Southlake Carroll junior quarterback Will Bowers passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead the Dragons to a 45-31 victory over Flower Mound Friday at Dragon Stadium in the District 5-6A opener for both teams. The Dragons finished with 623 yards total offense.
Key players: Bowers passed for 286 yards while completing 18 of 27 passes. Bowers also rushed 11 times for 123 yards, giving him 409 yards of total offense. Carroll running back T.J. McDaniel rushed 22 times for 193 yards and two TDs. Dragons receiver Wills Meyer caught just three passes, but gained 97 yards and a score. Flower Mound runner Alec Brooks carried the ball eight times for 24 yards, but scored twice. Jaguars QB Blake Short threw touchdown passes.
Key stat: The Dragons never punted. Carroll had the ball on 13 possessions and scored six touchdowns, made a field goal, missed a field goal, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs three times. Carroll’s 13th possession ended as time expired.
Records: Southlake Carroll 3-1, 1-0 5-6A; Flower Mound 1-3, 0-1
