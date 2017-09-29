Hurst Bell stays close for a half before bowing to Flower Mound Marcus

Flower Mound Marcus took advantage of a pair of Hurst L.D. Bell turnovers early in the second half to break open a close game and claim a 29-7 win in a District 5-6A game at Pennington Field in Bedford on Friday night. After Bell stopped a Marcus drive deep on its end of the field early in the third quarter, the Raiders fumbled the ball back two plays later and Marcus’ Justin Dinka scored the second of his three touchdowns. Kevin Netters Jr. later returned an interception 26 yards for the final touchdown. Bell’s touchdown came on the final play of the first half when Michael Saavedra returned a blocked field goal attempt 87 yards.
Key players: The Marauders’ Dinka finished with 156 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Rasheed Noel completed 9 of 16 passes for 105 yards. Bell workhorse Zion Hardy carried the ball 24 times for 79 yards.
Key stats: Marcus, leading 8-7 at halftime with virtually even statistics, doubled up the Blue Raiders 352 to 172 yards by the end of the game.
Records: Marcus 3-1, 1-0 5-6A; Hurst L.D. Bell, 1-3, 0-1
