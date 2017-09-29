More Videos

    Ladainian Tomlinson said Jerry Jones set an example for the rest of the NFL.

High School Football

LT backs Cowboys owner in recent show of team unity

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

September 29, 2017 10:18 PM

UPDATED September 30, 2017 07:32 PM

Pro Football Hall of Famer and TCU legend LaDainian Tomlinson expressed high praise Friday night for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in regard to President Donald Trump’s recent slamming of players for protesting against social injustice and racism during the national anthem.

“Jerry Jones, he set a great example for everyone else,” said Tomlinson, who attended Friday’s Cedar Hill at DeSoto high school football game. “He said ‘Hey, we’re all one. This is about unity.’ 

Jones, the players, coaches and staff locked arms and collectively took a knee before Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I thought they handled it perfectly,” added Tomlinson, who was inducted along with Jones in August in the class of 2017 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tomlinson gave a stirring acceptance speech in Canton as he traced his own mixed-race heritage and advocated that the United States become “Team America” and “not slam the door on those who may look or sound different than us.”

LT attended the high school game as a representative of the National Peanut Board. DeSoto entered the game No. 4 on The Associated Press Class 6A state poll.

    Season 2 of the award-winning Titletown, TX video series is coming January 2018. Meet the Texas Wesleyan University football team.

Titletown, TX 2: Hail Mary trailer

