Birdville bulldozes Carter-Riverside for district-opening win

Birdville won its district opener 55-0 on Friday night against Fort Worth Carter-Riverside at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. Sophomore running back Laderrious Mixon scored touchdowns on his first two carries for Birdville, and the Hawks ran away with the game early. The Hawks surged to a first half lead of 49-0, helped by touchdown catches from Damian Morrell and Dylan Sterling. Birdville also racked up three first half interceptions. The Eagles were able to sustain drives led by quarterback Anthony Rodriguez but could not punch through for any scores.
Key players: For Birdville, running back Laderrious Mixon scored five touchdowns and gained 286 yards on only six carries. Senior quarterback Skylar Noble completed four passes for 73 yards. Senior wide receiver Chris Tucker caught two passes for 47 yards. For the Eagles, Rodriguez passed for 42 yards on three completions. Wide receiver Davonzia Campbell-Hugh caught all three passes. Running back Adarius Jennings gained 14 yards.
Key stat: Birdville’s defense held Carter-Riverside to just 60 total yards.
Records: Birdville 1-3, 1-0 8-5A; Carter-Riverside 1-3, 0-1 8-5A
