High School Football

Crowley QB has big night in win against Burleson Centennial

By Ricky Moore

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 29, 2017 10:09 PM

Facing a fourth-and-nine at the Burleson Centennial 23, Crowley quarterback Chris James hit Zae’len Mitchell for a third-quarter touchdown that gave the Eagles a 20-7 lead. Crowley made the margin hold up to register a 20-7 District 9-5A opening-night win at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Key players: James had a hand in all the scoring for the Eagles. To go with his touchdown pass, James also scored on runs of one and four yards. James completed six of seven passes for 72 yards and a score. On the first play of the second half, Centennial lost a fumble. Crowley scored on its next two possessions. The Spartans’ lone score came on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Burns to Chris Mosely.

Key stat: Crowley’s first scoring drive went 69 yards on 18 plays and took 8:20 off the clock. James capped the march with a one-yard run. Crowley’s defense held Centennial to 218 yards of offense on 54 plays. The Eagles’ running game was handled by Rodrick Williams (14 carries, 86 yards) and Mook Haley (11-64).

Records: Crowley 2-2; 1-0 in District 9-5A; Centennial 1-3; 0-1 in District 9-5A

