Haslet Eaton back rushes for 313 yards as Eagles overcome Justin Northwest

Titus Swen rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles rallied past the Texans 58-44 Thursday at Northwest ISD Stadium in the District 6-5A opener for both. The victory was Eaton’s first over its NISD rival, as the Eagles are just in their second year of fielding a varsity team.
Key players: Swen was the workhorse for the Eagles, carrying the ball 39 times and catching one pass. Eaton QB Riley Taylor rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns. Northwest QB Prince Mavula was magnificent in defeat, producing five TDs. He passed for 347 yards and 2 TDs, while rushing for 81 yards and 3 scores. Northwest RB DeMareus Hosey rushed for 110 yards and a TD while WRs Leo Saldana (7 catches for 88 yards) and Quentin Lee (8 for 84) each had TD receptions.
Key stat: Eaton dominated the first 6:06 of the fourth quarter, outscoring Northwest 21-0. In that span, the Texans gained 8 yards, lost a fumble and had 32 yards of penalties.
Records: Eaton 2-2, 1-0 6-5A, Northwest 3-1, 0-1.
