High School Football

Keller shuts out Weatherford in rout

By Antonio Nickerson

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 28, 2017 9:49 PM

Keller receiver Matt Dewitt ran the game’s opening kickoff back 79 yards to set up the Indians’ first touchdown drive and Keller never looked back in rolling to a 52-0 victory over Weatherford on Thursday night at Keller ISD stadium.

Key players: Keller QB Sloan Henry threw five touchdown passes to four receivers and finished with 196 yards on 8 of 14 passing. Indians defensive back K’hari Watson intercepted a Weatherford pass and returned it 31 yards to set up a Keller field goal for a 25-0 halftime advantage. Keller receiver Damon Smith had an 85-yard touchdown reception, and linebacker Braydon Miller recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown .

Key stat: Keller’s defense held Weatherford to minus-4 yards on 8 pass attempts.

Records: Weatherford 0-5, 0-1 District 3-6A; Keller 3-2, 1-0

