Keller shuts out Weatherford in rout

Keller receiver Matt Dewitt ran the game’s opening kickoff back 79 yards to set up the Indians’ first touchdown drive and Keller never looked back in rolling to a 52-0 victory over Weatherford on Thursday night at Keller ISD stadium.
Key players: Keller QB Sloan Henry threw five touchdown passes to four receivers and finished with 196 yards on 8 of 14 passing. Indians defensive back K’hari Watson intercepted a Weatherford pass and returned it 31 yards to set up a Keller field goal for a 25-0 halftime advantage. Keller receiver Damon Smith had an 85-yard touchdown reception, and linebacker Braydon Miller recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown .
Key stat: Keller’s defense held Weatherford to minus-4 yards on 8 pass attempts.
Records: Weatherford 0-5, 0-1 District 3-6A; Keller 3-2, 1-0
