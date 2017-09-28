These principals took their football wager to the next level

The pressure of Texas high school football can be intense for a teenage athlete, but who’d have thought those pressures could go all the way up to the principal’s office?
Gentlemen’s agreements, wagers or bets aren’t new among rivalry schools, but when Justin Northwest faced off against Trophy Club Nelson — cousins in the Northwest ISD — the two principals couldn’t resist.
In the Northwest ISD, the heads of those schools challenging one another is nothing new.
Northwest’s Jason Childress and Byron Nelson’s Dr. Ron Myers haved competed against each other in contests ranging from corn hole to field-goal kicking.
“We were in a meeting ... and talking about what we used to do, including having the other person wear a jersey from the other team,” Childress said. “I looked at Dr. Myers and asked, ‘Do you want to?’ And so we did.”
Myers thinks he may have provoked the challenge just a bit with his banter about the game on his Facebook page and blog. He was envisioning Childress in a bow tie and blue Bobcats pajamas, serving the Nelson students in the cafeteria.
“I don’t think either of us have the gene that makes you embarrassed,” Childress said. “We’ll do whatever we need to do to have fun.”
Then, of course, the teams played the game.
Northwest 30, Nelson 14
On Sept. 15, Myers’ fate was sealed, as he’d now pay off the bet with a visit to serve cafeteria duty at Northwest.
Childress was able to secure a Texans jersey for Myers’ hour of humiliation.
“Sure enough, he came over and the kids were great with him,” Childress said. “He hammed it up and did a great job.”
Myers enjoyed his time playing to the students of the rival school, too. He even brought his own bottle of ketchup to his work shift.
“I teased Jason I’d bring two packets of ketchup,” Myers said. “He was with me the whole time and rolled out the trash can, and told me to ‘get after it.’ I was actually trying to be of service to the students. I’d squirt ketchup for them and make the ‘BN’ for Byron Nelson on their plate. The kids were great.”
Indeed, the ketchup may have made it a bit easier for Myers to eat those taunting Facebook words.
“We all get along great from the high school principal perspective,” Childress said. “No one really knows our job and it’s good to have colleagues that know what you go through.”
