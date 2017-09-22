Kennedale running back goes off in rout of Wichita Falls Rider

The Kennedale Wildcats racked up 537 rushing yards in a 62-26 rout of Wichita Falls Rider at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls. Of their 10 offensive possessions, the Wildcats, ranked seventh in Class 4A, failed to score on just one. They knelt with the ball three times late in the fourth quarter after driving to the Rider 5-yard line despite not being able to run out the clock completely.
Key players: Junior running back D.J. Kirven rushed for 255 yards and six touchdowns on just 19 carries. Senior running back Jaden Knowles had 127 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. As a team, Kennedale rushed for 537 yards on 54 carries, including four kneel-downs that resulted in a yard loss each.
Key stat: The Wildcats were also efficient passing the ball with quarterback Evan Jowers completing three of four attempts for 85 yards.
Records: Kennedale 3-0, Rider 1-3
